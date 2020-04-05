Bolgatanga Hospital maternity unit to be closed down after pregnant woman tested positive for COVID-19

The entire maternity unit of the Bolgantaga Hospital will be closed down on April 6, 2020, for disinfection.
This unit includes the Newborn Care Unit (NCU). The closure comes as a result of a pregnant woman who tested positive for COVID-19 having earlier being admitted to the unit.
That was the first case of the deadly COVID-19 reported in the Upper East Region.
Upper East Regional Minister, Tangoba Abayage in a news conference said the pregnant woman diagnosed with COVID-19 in the region is in good condition.
READ ALSO: Ghana's COVID-19 case count now 214
Upper East Region on Friday, April 3, recorded its first confirmed case of COVID-19 involving “a 33-year-old woman with no travel history out of the country.”
According to the Minister, the woman had travelled to the Western Region for a week and returned to Bolgatanga on 27/03/2020.
Ghana’s cases now stand at 214 with five deaths and three recoveries. The Upper West, Eastern Region and Upper East regions have all recorded one case each.
President Akufo-Addo on April 4, 2020, extended the closure of Ghana's borders by another 2 weeks. The 2 weeks partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi is still in place.
The President is expected to give an address on the progress of the 2 weeks partial lockdown directive as today marks one week.