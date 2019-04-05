BREAKING: PDS suspends 'dumsor' programme

The Power Distribution Service (PDS) says it has suspended the Load Management Programme until further notice.
PDS today realeased a time table for load shedding to begin in eight regions and were due to continue for the next eleven days but have now suspended the programme because Gridco has directed them to do so.
In a release by PDS it read: PDS Ghana Ltd wishes to inform the general public, especially its cherished customers that is has been directed by Gridco to suspend with immediate effect the Load Management Programme until further notice because there is sufficient generation.
The Load Management Programme has therefore been suspended accordingly until further notice.
