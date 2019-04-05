Dumsor timetable for Accra and Tema published

The Power Distribution Services, PDS, has published its first load shedding timetable for April 5, some parts of Accra and Tema in the Greater Accra region will from 6: 00 am to 6: 00 pm experience dumsor.
The PDS in a statement said, “since generation deficit varies, PDS may review the outages depending on the situation upstream [and some] areas may experience outages.”
It also said the outages today are as a result of the shut down of the Atuabo Gass processing plant.
The Public Utility Regulatory Commission has said after meeting with stakeholders in the energy sector, they agreed for the PDS to publish dumsor timetable on daily to inform Ghanaians on areas to be affected and how to plan their daily activities.
PRO for the PURC, Bawa Munkailla speaking to Citi FM said consumers cannot be made to suffer for some ongoing projects in the energy sector.
"As you know PDS has always been having their routine plan maintenance and they know how to get this information to these customers so we advised that whichever way their going to let the information out to the customer, and of course the commission is going to monitor that, before the information will even go out to the customer the commission insisted that give us a copy so that we can also continue with our monitoring activities."
"Today the meeting was supposed to close early because of the deliberation we delayed so we expected that we should have a timetable today"
According to him, they have deliberated on a lot of ways to help Ghanaians not to suffer from dumsor, and from April 5 the PDS will be expected to notify areas that will be affected by the dumsor 24 hours before putting off the lights.
