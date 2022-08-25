Carry the profession with pride - Interior Minister urges Fire Service recruits

Minister for Interior Ambrose Dery has urged 525 graduates of the Fire Academy and Training School to carry the profession with pride and work with the goal of saving the country from life-threatening situations.
Speaking at the graduation ceremony the Minister congratulated the recruits on passing such difficult training successfully.
According to him, the nation is situated in an area that is unstable and prone to extremist activity.
“Remember to carry your profession with pride, and represent the service and by extension Ghana as a true firefighter, ready to save your country from life-threatening situations whenever you are called to duty,” the minister said
He claimed that up to this point, the nation had been spared, but he asked the service to raise public awareness in order to help the fight against the spread and presence of extremism in Ghana.
He claimed that although the GNFS's efforts were effective, they needed to be supplemented by the public's support in the form of adherence to fire safety instructions in order to stop fires from occurring.
“It is very common to hear people blame the fire service when fires occur," he added
However, it's critical to examine how the fire started and any potential victim negligence or carelessness that contributed to the incident, the minister said.
He however believes a genuine examination of each case would frequently point to the victims' complicit negligence.
The minister, therefore, applauded the leadership of the agency for their efforts in devising creative ways to inform the public about the risks associated with fire.
The graduates comprise of 278 males and 247 females. To help build their operational competence, they were taught the fundamentals of firefighting, including how to manage and put out unwanted flames.
The Overall Best Recruit was awarded to Fafali Anang who also won the Best in Academics.
Emmanuel Logah won the Best in Foot Drills, while Mawuse Jemima Daliesor won the Commandant Award.