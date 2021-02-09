Centre for Social Justice appoints Council and Fellows

The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) has appointed a number of people to form their Council and Fellows.
These experts will steer the affairs of CSJ and ensure the smooth running of the Think Tank.
The CSJ's work revolves around five key thematic pillars, Health and Equity, Education and Social Transformation, Gender and Social Inclusion, Finance and Economy, and Governance, Legal and Constitutional Affairs.”
READ ALSO: SC to decide Jean Mensa’s cross-examination today
The CSJ is a Think Tank and a platform for Academics, Activists and Ghanaian patriots aiming for greater social inclusion in the distribution of the wealth, privileges and opportunities for the society.
Below is the full statement
Accra, February 8, 2021
MEDIA RELEASE
CSJ Appoints Council and Fellows
The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) on Monday announced the appointment of a number of individuals to its Council, as well as the selection of experts to serve as Fellows of the Centre.
The Council is chaired by Dr. Sodzi Sodzi-Tettey (Medical Doctor and Founder of the CSJ). Other members are Dr. Amanda Cofie (Academic), Mrs. Bashiratu Kamal-Muslim (Gender expert), Mr. Theodore Albright (Legal practitioner), Mr. Philip Delali Zumanu (Business consultant), Mr. Stephen Kemetse (Fintech executive) and Mr. George Ferguson Laing (Communications expert).
Fellows who have been appointed by the CSJ include the following; Dr. William Nii Ayitey Menson (Health and Equity), Nii Armah Addy (Education and Social Transformation), Mrs. Bashiratu Kamal Muslim (Gender and Social Inclusion) and Dr. Theresa Mannah-Blankson (Finance and Economy).
According to Dr. Sodzi-Tettey, “the work of the CSJ revolves around five key thematic pillars, Health and Equity, Education and Social Transformation, Gender and Social Inclusion, Finance and Economy, and Governance, Legal and Constitutional Affairs.”
He said that the Fellows have been appointed to oversee each pillar and lead a team of experts to undertake research, lead policy dialogue and carry out advocacy that would ensure greater participation of the citizenry. Particular focus will be on poor and vulnerable groups in all spheres of national endeavour.
The CSJ is a Think Tank and a platform for Academics, Activists and Ghanaian patriots aiming for greater social inclusion in the distribution of the wealth, privileges and opportunities for the society.