Cheapest Kejetia Market stall is GHS7.8K, most expensive GHS41K - KMA

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has described some public reports by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as "falsehood" as they have accused the KMA authorities of allocating stalls of the new Kejetia Market to only loyalists and supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).
The NDC said that was being done by NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a.k.a ‘Wontumi’.
Nurudeen Abass and Kwaku Asafo Adjeiwho are both NDC communicators at a press conference held on Monday, 22 July 2019 in Kumasi, peddled lies about the Assembly regarding the allocation of stalls according to the KMA.
In a statement issued by the KMA and signed by its Public Relations Officer, Henrietta Afia Konadu Aboagye on Wednesday, 24 July 2019, the KMA said: “The action of the NDC communicators” is “with the sole intention to dent the image of the KMA and also create unnecessary tension in regards to the allocation of shops at the newly-constructed Kejetia Market.”
It indicated that: “The price of Kejetia shops ranges from GHS7,800.00, GHS11,000.00, GHS12,000.00, GHS16,000.00, GHS18,000.00, GHS20,000.00 to GHS41,560” and noted that the prices of the shops were determined according to the square meters they cover and that the “traders have the right to choose their preferred shops”.
Also, the KMA said: “There is no document or agreement signed by the KMA previously with the traders that the shops will be given out permanently.”
The KMA also said Chairman 'Wontumi'has not written or verbally requested the Assembly to provide him with the list of stalls allocated. “He [Wontumi] has also not been part of the processes (registration, validation, exhibition, and allocation).
“It is worthy to note that the Validation and Allocation Committees have representatives from the various trade unions (chairmen), government agencies and the traditional authorities”, the Assembly said.
It noted that it has forwarded the concerns of the traders about the five-year rent renewal policy to Parliament for redress “as soon as possible”, and emphasised that it “is not forcing any trader to bank with Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited with regard to the payment for shops and that: “Each trader is permitted to deal with any bank that he or she feels comfortable with.”
The KMA started the allocation of stalls for the new Kejetia Market last week and traders are already setting up.
The newly-constructed market constitutes the first phase of the multi-million dollar Kejetia/Central Redevelopment Project, executed by Messrs. Contract Engeharia LTDa, a Brazilian firm.
It comprises 8,420 leasable commercial spaces – 6,490 lockable stores, 1,420 counter stores, and 60 food courts.
Other facilities include public transport terminal, banking facilities, police and fire stations, fuel and gas storage tanks, amongst others.
The second phase is due to start soon, and being financed by the Deutsche Bank of Germany, with export credit guarantee from the United Kingdom (UK) Export Finance.