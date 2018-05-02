Check out how to register for the Nation Builders Corps

The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) is a government initiative aimed at addressing graduate unemployment in Ghana.
The focus of the Nation Builders Corps will be solving public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology, governance and drive revenue mobilization and collection.
Under the Nation Builders Corps, graduates will be trained, equipped with the necessary work tools and deployed around the country to engage in the following programmes: Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Educate Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Digitise Ghana and Civic Ghana.
To qualify, an applicant must have obtained a post-secondary education with a diploma or degree relevant to their preferred module. The following qualifications are required:
Educate Ghana: open to all graduates but those that majored in education, science, computer science, engineering, and mathematics will be encouraged to apply because of the strong focus on “STEM”
Heal Ghana: open to graduates with healthcare training. We encourage trained nurses, midwives, medical laboratory technicians, pharmacy technicians and others to apply.
Feed Ghana: open to graduates with certificates, diplomas, and degrees in agricultural disciplines and food sciences are encouraged to apply
Civic Ghana: open to all tertiary graduates of any discipline
Revenue Ghana: open to all tertiary graduates of any discipline
Digitize Ghana: open to all tertiary graduates of any discipline but those with an ICT background are strongly encouraged to apply
Enterprise Ghana: open to all tertiary graduates of any discipline
The Nation Builders Corps was launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on May 1, 2018.
Below are the steps to follow to apply for the Nation Builders Corps
Visit apply.nabco.gov.gh and fill the following