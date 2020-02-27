Checkout areas in Accra to experience ‘dumsor’ today

The Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) planned maintenance work continues today and some areas will be without power.
The exercise, according to the power distributor, is expected to end on Friday, February 28.
Meanwhile, frequent power cuts in parts of the country over the last six weeks is stirring fears that Ghana may be returning to the dreaded period of a persistent, irregular, and unpredictable electric power outage – popularly called ‘dumsor’.
The ECG has announced areas that will experience power cuts throughout the week. Today Thursday, February 27, 2020, will see areas like Dome, Lakeside, Bortianor, Japan Motors be without electricity from 10: am to 5: 00 pm.