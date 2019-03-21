Chereponi clashes:Yaa -Naa issues 10 day ultimatum to paramount chiefs to end violence

The Yaa-Naa of Dagbon, Mahama Abukari II, has issued a 10-day ultimatum to paramount chiefs of Saboba and Chereponi to stop the ongoing violence between the Konkombas and Chokosis.
The two factions have been in a conflict that has claimed two lives and hundreds of others displaced despite maintained police and military persons in the area. The clashes have made it difficult for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to begin distribution of items to persons in need of aid.
Starr News in an interview with the Secretary to the Yaa Naa, Abdul Rahman Mohammed, he said the overlord of Dagbon has given paramount chiefs of Saboba and Chereponi a one-week ultimatum to end violence and added that the chiefs have assured the Yaa-Naa they will bring an end to the chaos.
''The Yaa Naa had a meeting with the Saboba and Chereponi Chiefs .The king directed the paramount chiefs of Saboba and Chereponi who are members of the Dagbon traditional council together with the DCE's of Saboba and Chereponi to work towards ending this endless destruction of lives and property in the area and report back to him in a week time''.
''He further informed the security agencies on the ground to assist the two traditional leaders of Chereponi and Saboba to resolve the conflict for peace and tranquillity to prevail in the area.The chiefs assured him that within one week the conflict will end and they will come back and report to him what happens'', Abdul Rahman added.
Meanwhile ,the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed has also called on traditional leaders in the Northern region to collaborate with the National Security Council to bring an end to violence in Chereponi.
