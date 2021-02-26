Children must have knowledge on LGBT+ matters, it must be taught in schools - Former GES DG

A former Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Charles Aheto-Tsegah says children must be made away of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender/transsexual [LGBT+] and their activities.
Mr Tsegah said that should be added to the education curricular for children to gain knowledge concerning the current discussion over the LGBT+ society so they can make informed decisions in future.
According to him, children are thought about other social vices to help them desist from committing mistakes in the future and not for them to practice them.
“In the education system, we don’t teach children to mimic practices that they are thought, especially those that are not in the interest of the public, but it is important for our children to have [the] knowledge,” Mr Tsegah told TV3 on Thursday.
He added, “All of us are bent on saying for lack of knowledge our people perish. It is important that the children know that there is a certain group of individuals who say they’re LGBT+ and this is what they do and how they came about.”
“When taught in the school, doesn’t mean children will practice LGBT+. The comprehensive sexuality education came up...designed to address lack of knowledge that children had on this emerging social issues so that they would be informed to make a good decision."
Many have turned down the decision to allow GES to enrol the Comprehensive Sexuality Education subject into the education curricular but Mr Tsegah thinks otherwise.
The Ghana Police Service and personnel of National Security on February 24, 2021 locked up a 5-bedroom apartment serving as an office for LGBTQI+ Rights Ghana in Accra.
Many institutions have spoken against activities of the LGBT+ society and the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Usumanu Nuhu Sharubutu has called on the government to consider the immediate review of the country’s laws to criminalise homosexuality.