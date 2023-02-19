Christian Atsu's body to arrive in Ghana tonight

Christian Atsu’s body will arrive in Ghana tonight according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.
Atsu’s lifeless body was retrieved from the wreckage in Turkey after an 11-storey building collapsed on him and others during an earthquake in Turkey and Syria two weeks ago.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a statement said the body of Atsu is expected in Ghana around 7pm.
“The remains will be accompanied by his family and Ghana’s Ambassador to Türkiye on a Turkish Airlines flight and will arrive in Accra at 7:40 p.m. today Sunday, 19 February 2023.”
“The remains will be received at the Kotoka International Airport by the family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the government upon its arrival from Istanbul, Türkiye.”
Atsu played for various European clubs, such as Chelsea, FC Porto, Newcastle United, Everton, and Bournemouth.
Christian Atsu won 65 caps for Ghana and helped the Black Stars reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final in Equatorial Guinea where Ghana lost to Ivory Coast on penalties.