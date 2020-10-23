Church Building collapse: Death toll rises to 22

The death toll from the collapsed of an uncompleted church building at Akyem Batabi is now Twenty-two.
Personnel from the military and NADMO have been deployed to help the rescue mission in the Eastern Region.
The team is still working hard to ensure they leave no one trapped.
The 3-storey building is under construction by the Church of Prosperity.
More resources have been mobilised by state agencies to ensure a 24-hour rescue operation at the site of the collapsed church building.
Director for Inspectorate Division at the National Disaster Management Organization, Richard Amo-Yartey,has assured that the team will deliver results.
“We are going to search through all the rubble that has been created, so we can be sure there are no human beings or bodies left. Then we can call off the operation.”
Reports also say the Police in the Easter earlier arrested founder and Leader of the Church but he was later granted bail.
According to one survivor on October 20, 2020, they were doing prayers and fasting because that is what they always do on Tuesdays.
Just at the tail end of their service, they realized the building was coming down.
People started running out of the building, the congregants were over 60 in which about 25 were able to escaped the disaster.
The building is said to have been there for more than 10 years and some officials of the Geological Survey Department warn the church to pull it down but they didn't.