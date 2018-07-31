Gov't sets up committee to investigate death of 7 suspected robbers in Kumasi

Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon Simon Osei-Mensah has inaugurated a five(5) member committee to independently investigate the circumstances that led to the killing of 7 suspected robbers at Manso Nkwanta.
The move follows several calls by families, community members, top politicians to investigate the shootout which claimed the lives of the 7 men by Police Officers.
Ashanti Regional Police gunned down 7 suspected armed robbers Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in a fire exchange at Manso, a suburb of Kumasi.
An attack by seven out of some eight suspected robbers on July 11, reportedly led to the death of a Police Officer with the SWAT Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command.
The deceased officer, Lance Corporal Daniel Teiku, was on duty with his colleague, Lance Corporal Eric Nsiah, when eight masked men attacked the vehicle they were traveling in at Ayirebikrom near Manso Nkwanta on July 11.
Following the incidence, angry youth of Kumasi besieged the Kumasi Central Mosque on Thursday, to demand justice for the 7 'innocent' men who were mistakenly shot by Police officers.
MP for the constituency, Muntaka Mubarak has since called on Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the Minister for National Security, the Interior Minister and the Attorney General to constitute an independent committee to investigate the case and present the reality of what led to the sudden shooting of the young men in order to get justice delivered to them and their families.
The five-member committee which has now been set up will constitute a representative from the Christian Community, Muslim community; a representative from the Regional BNI as well as the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council. And it will be chaired by a Justice of the Superior Court in the region.
The committee has one month to submit their report to the Regional Minister.