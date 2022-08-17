Compensate Appiatse disaster victims – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

The former President John Dramani Mahama has called on President Akufo-Addo and the state to compensate the victims of the Appiatse explosion.
Mahama said that the task and quest for compensation should be the responsibility of the State and not the victims.
“Listening to the representative of the victims of the disaster speak for their colleagues, it is clear that their livelihoods now is critical," the former President said at Appiate while interacting with victims on Tuesday.
“They have lost everything, so the government must look at compensating those who lost relatives and properties. It is my belief that if the President insists on this concern of compensation now, it will definitely be done.”
“Government must not wait for Appiate explosion disaster victims to go to court for redress before the government pays the compensation.
“So, I will urge the President and the government officials to listen to the concerns of the Appiate victims. As much as they appreciate the government for the disaster response so far, their continued livelihoods are also important,“ he said.
The former President donated 500 bags of rice, 100 boxes of tin tomatoes, 100 boxes of canned fish, 100 mattresses and GH¢5,000 to the Relief Committee.
The Chiefs and people of Appiate commended former President John Dramani Mahama for taking time to visit and support them in their difficult time.
He was accompanied by party executives and Members of Parliament including the MP for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and the MP for Prestea Huni-Valley, Wisdom Cudjoe.