Construction worker falls from Legon Mall, dies on the spot

A construction worker fell to his death from the 5-storey Legon Mall on Monday morning.
The man, popularly referred to as Fabulous, was with a group of other construction workers who were undertaking concrete works on the building at the fifth floor and reportedly fell from the scaffold to the ground and died on the spot.The body has since been taken to the mortuary and the police have evacuated the building for an assessment.
The Legon Mall is located opposite the ECG office in front of the University of Ghana. It is only a few shops which have been opened to the public since the entire building is yet to be completed.
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana