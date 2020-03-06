Coronavirus in Togo, first case confirmed

The West African country of Togo has registered its first case of coronavirus, its government said on Friday.
The patient is a 42-year old female resident of the capital Lome who had visited Benin, Germany, France and Turkey in late February and early March. She is being treated in isolation and her condition is stable, the government said in a statement.
READ ALSO: Egypt reports 12 new coronavirus cases on a cruise boat
Excerpts of the statement in English said, “Togo has been preparing to deal with it [coronavirus],” since the outbreak.
It said the country has been “taking active surveillance measures” along its borders.
While urging the public not to panic over the situation, the Togolese government said citizens should continue to observe preventive measures.
Ghana today confirmed that their latest suspected coronavirus case turned out negative.
Ghana has so far tested 43 suspected cases of coronavirus but they have all tested negative.
READ ALSO: Reported Coronavirus case in Korle-bu confirmed negative - Dr. Sarkodie
President Akufo-Addo disclosed that the government is discouraging flight and sea travels from countries with a high number of coronavirus cases as a means of preventing the virus from finding its way to Ghana.
He also said they have tightened surveillance at Ghana's entry points. In Africa Algeria has the highest number of cases 17, Egypt has 14, Senegal 14, Tunisia 1, Morocco 1, South Africa 1, Nigeria 1 with the latest being Cameroon with 1.