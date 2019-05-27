Court adjourns Ofosu-Ampofo's case to June 7

The Commercial Court 1 Division of the Accra High Court, has adjourned the case involving National Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, and Mr Anthony Kweku Boahen, the party’s Deputy Communication Officer, to June 7 to hear the applications filed by both parties.
The court presided over by Justice Kwame Adibu Asiedu was expected to hear an application for alibi filed by the counsel for the second accused person, Dr. Aziz Bamba, but the judge the said application was not on his desk until the morning of Monday, May 27 2019.
The state, represented by the Deputy Director of Public Prosecution, Yvonne Atakora Obobisa, also filed an application in opposition to the alibi filed by the counsel for the second accused person and the investigative report for consideration.
Class 91.3FM’s Ibrahim Obeng-Mensah, who covered the case, reported that the court adjourned the matter to June 7 to hear both applications and at the same time, hold a case management conference to expedite action on the trial.
Mr Ofosu-Ampofo and Mr Boahen are facing three counts of threat of harm, conspiracy to harm, and rioting in connection with a leaked tape containing a voice believed to be that of Mr Ofosu-Ampofo’s in which he is heard inciting verbal violence against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and the Chairperson of the National Peace Council.
