Don't be inviting Ofosu Ampofo over " useless allegations " : Mahama to Police

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama has asked the police to stop inviting the chairman of his party Ofosu Ampofo over " useless allegations ".
According to the former President and flagbearer of the NDC, the continues invitation of Ofosu Ampofo by the police is a sign of desperation on the part of the government.
Speaking during his tour of the Greater Accra region at Jamestown on Thursday, Mahama said, “No amount of harassment of our National Chairman will save the NPP from defeat. Indeed it is a sign of desperation that the Chairman of our party is constantly being harassed by the police authorities. But let them remember that in whatever they do, they are setting precedent. You cannot take any frivolous and vexatious investigation and be inviting the Chairman of the biggest opposition party every day to the CID headquarters on very useless allegations.”
“We are advising the NPP – if you deliver on your promises, the people of Ghana will look favourably at you but if you have failed don’t out of your desperation decide to harass our party officials. Whatever you do, you cannot escape the judgment of the people”, he added.
“NDC will always be honest to you. We will tell you what we can do for you. When we come into government, we will do what exactly we said we can do for you. Let us all work hard and make sure that we go from corner to corner because I know in my heart that the 2020 election, NDC is going to win back into power.”
Police invites Ofosu Ampofo
The Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service has invited the NDC chairman Ofosu Ampofo to appear at the police headquarters today Thursday, May 9 over the recent fire outbreaks and kidnappings in the country.
According to the letter signed by the CID boss Maame Yaa Tiwaa and read on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen on Wednesday, May 8, the NDC chairman's name has been mentioned as being part of the grand scheme to cause fear and panic in the country.
Letter to the NDC chairman reads, "the criminal investigations department of the Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into cases of kidnapping and fire outbreaks in various parts of the country, intelligence gathered indicate that some of these kidnapping and fire outbreaks are being orchestrated by the various unidentified groups, persons and individuals, some of the persons picked up for interrogation and investigation have mentioned your name as part of a grand scheme design to cause fear and panic in the country ".
NDC response
But responding to the letter, the Communications Director of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi said the chairman will not honour the invitation by the police because the content of the letter is fabricated.
Other charges against Ofosu Ampofo
Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is already standing trial for conspiracy to assault a public officer and conspiracy to cause harm after he was secretly recorded allegedly outlining plans to cause mayhem.
In the secret recording, Mr Ampofo is heard allegedly suggesting kidnappings as a way of creating public tension ahead of the 2020 general elections.
