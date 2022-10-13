Court denies Nana Agradaa bail again

The Founder of Heaven Way Church in Accra, Patricia Asiedua known as Nana Agradaa has for the second time been denied bail again.
She is standing trial for allegedly scamming some members of her church and upon her appearance in court today, her application for bail has been declined.
She is however expected to reappear before court on October 17, 2022.
“Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation,” the Police said in a statement on Sunday, October 9.
She earlier denied scamming members of her church in a viral video.
“I announced to Ghanaians that I was going to give out cash to members of my church to invest in their businesses and that anyone who needed cash support should come. If you aren’t a church member, the first thing to do in order to benefit from this gesture is to register to officially to join us.
“I did the all night event and distributed the money to members of my church and so if you only registered that day and couldn’t get a share of the cash, that cannot be fraud, I have not offended you in any way.
“In every church we have offertory, I am the only one who does this on camera. This was a fundraising exercise which I announced to everyone that it was starting from 1000 Cedis to Coins,” she said in a recorded video which has gone viral on social media.