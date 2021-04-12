Court dismisses interlocutory injunction application against Achimota School

The Rastafarian student Tyrone Marghuy has had his application for the interlocutory injunction against Achimota School dismissed by the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court.
According to Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, the application for an injunction if granted could prejudice the entire matter before her.
Justice Agyei Addo also failed to appreciate the difference between an interim injunction which will last for 10 days and interlocutory injunction which will last until the final determination of the substantive case.
As a result, she said the applicant cannot apply for both injunctions at the same time.
She continued that if she was to grant an interlocutory injunction, it will constitute a travesty of justice because the respondents in the matter had not been put on notice and heard.
However, Justice Gifty Agyei Addo says she will expeditiously determine the issues before her ordering that the respondents, Achimota School Board of Governors, the Education Ministry, Ghana Education Service and the Attorney General must file their response to the suit within seven days after being served.
The case has been adjourned to 22nd April, 2021 for the substantive case to be heard.
Achimota School made the headlines after its refusal to allow a Rastafarian student with dreadlocks to enroll there for his senior high school education.
According to the School, Tyrone Marghuy and other students with dreadlocks need to cut their hair before they are allowed to study there.
The matter ended up at Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court with the aggrieved student seeking redress.
Source: Prime News/ files from Myjoyonline