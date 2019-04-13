Court fines pastor GH¢ 1,400 for marrying a second wife

The Assin Fosu District Court presided over by Justice Samuel Djane Kotey on Friday quashed the second marriage of a Reverend Minister, Emmanuel Agyapong Boadu and fined him GH¢ 1,400.00.
According to police prosecutor, Inspector Gilbert Woyongo, the Koforidua-Effiduase based Reverend Minister aged 41, decided to marry a second wife, Rita Agyapong, at the blind side of his wedded wife, Millicent Agyapong whom he had not divorced.
Mr Boadu was arrested on April 5, 2019, after the first wife reported the case to the Assin Fosu Police, but the husband denied getting married to a second wife as reported by his wife.
However, when he appeared in court, the Reverend Minister admitted the charge against him after the first wife provided pictures of the second marriage and other useful information to support her claim.
The magistrate, His Worship Samuel Djane Kotey, based on the facts presented in the court, declared the second marriage null and void and ordered Mr Boadu, to recognise only the first wife as his legally married wife despite the child he has with the new woman.
