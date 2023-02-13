Court grants bail to 3 persons standing trial for failing to declare sources of income

The Criminal Division of the High Court has granted bail to three out of four persons standing trial for failing to declare their property and source of income as directed by the Special prosecutor.
All three accused persons pleaded not guilty. The fourth person was absent due to ill health
The four accused persons are Issah Seidu, James Keck Osei, John Abban & Peter Archibold Hyde.
Mr Seidu works with the National Insurance Commission (NIC) and Mr Osei works as an administrator with the Office of the Vice-President while Mr Abban and Mr Hyde are both senior officers with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).
The case has been adjourned to March 13, 2023.
The arrests came after the OSP conducted an audit into their lifestyles.
When convicted for failing to declare property and income, a person is liable to a jail term of not below two years and not more than four years or a fine of not less than five hundred penalty units or both.