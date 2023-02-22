Court rescinds arrest warrant for Mamprugu overlord

The Bolgatanga High Court has rescinded the arrest warrant for Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, the Nayiri of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, and his kingmakers.
This comes a few days after the same court issued the warrant requested by a certain Lieutenant Colonel Ajibadeck Benjamin Baba (Rtd), who had asked the court for the paramount chief’s arrest following his enskinnment.
As a result, the court modified the prior ex-parte motion, which is now “hereby rescinded under the inherent jurisdiction of the High Court”.
There has been tension in the area after the youth prevented soldiers from carrying out the court order for the arrest of their traditional leaders.
Government had early on directed the security agencies to arrest any person who holds himself out as the Bawku Naba beside the duly gazetted Naba.
The government further described the enskinment of a new Bawku Naba as “illegal and a threat to National Security.”
It reiterated that “Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional House of Chiefs.”
This was contained in a statement issued by the Ministry of Information and signed by the Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.