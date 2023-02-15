Enskinment of new Bawku Naba is illegal — Government

Government has directed the security agencies to arrest and prosecute any other person who holds himself out as the new Bawku Naba.
This comes after the purported Enskinment of new Bawku Naba in Nalegiru on Wednesday, February 15.
In a statement signed by Information Minister Oppong Nkrumah, it described it as "illegal and a threat to national security and condemned the developments in Nalegiru.
Government further reiterated that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba, duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional Houses of Chiefs.