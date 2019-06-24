Court set July 26 to rule on UEW Pro VC election injunction case

The Winneba High Court has set July 26, 2019, as the date to rule on an injunction motion against the election of a Pro Vice Chancellor for the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).
The court presided over by Janapare A. Bartels at its sitting on Monday, June 24, 2019, directed the plaintiff, Dr Frimpong Kaakyire Duku to file his written arguments on the matter by July 12, 2019, and serve same to the defendant to enable the UEW to also respond on July 20, 2019.
This is to allow the court rule on the matter on July 26, 2019. Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin who is the counsel for the plaintiff was not present in court.
The UEW, the defendant in the case was represented by Mr Paakwesi Abaidoo.
Pro VC nomination
On Monday June 10, 2019, the Vice Chancellor, Rev Fr Professor Anthony Afful-Broni in accordance with the University Statutes 7(b) nominated Professor Yaw Ameyaw, Director Quality assurance Directorate, Prof. Dominic K. Danso Mensah, Director, Institute for Teacher Education and Continuing Professional Development(ITECPD) and Prof. Andy Ofori-Birikorang, Dean, Faculty of Foreign Languages Education and Communication to be voted on by convocation for one of them to become the Pro Vice Chancellor.
The election was slated for Friday, June 14, 2019 at all the campuses of the university.
Injunction suit
Subsequently, Dr Duku, a former UTAG UEW Local Chapter President sued the university over the processes for the election of the Pro Vice Chancellor.
He described the process of the election as discriminatory and illegal and argued in his suit that the process was limited to a chosen few to the disadvantage of other equally qualified persons who may have interest to contest.
As a result of the suit filed on June 13, 2019, the university subsequently suspended the election until further notice.
READ ALSO: