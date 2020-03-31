Covid-19: 40 persons being monitored at Juaso after the death of Obour’s father

About 40 persons are currently being monitored at Juaso in the Asante Akim South District of the Ashanti Region after a sub-chief in the area died of Covid-19.
Nana Osei Boansi Kuffuor, the biological father of former MUSIGA President Osei Kuffour popularly known as Obour died at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.
According to Obour his father travelled to the UK initially and tested positive for malaria upon his return
Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang said the 40 people are being monitored after the death.
"So far we have identified 40 contacts at Juaso following the confirmation that a sub-chief lost his life through Covid-19. All the 40 persons are being monitored by the Asante Akyem North District Health Directorate. Please he should have alerted someone that most probably this person may have been a suspected case, it was not the case until the situation was getting worse the children sent him to Ridge Hospital and even at the hospital they travel history did not come out so he was managed at emergency instead of isolation.."
He further advised Ghanaian to make their travel histories known not to endanger the health workers.
The Police has also launched a manhunt for a Guinean national who tested positive for COVID-19 and has escaped from quarantine at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.
The patient a 21-year-old girl was part of 10 Guinean nationals who were in quarantine after testing positive for the deadly coronavirus.
The Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed says the young lady sneaked out of the quarantine centre at night.
"This is a very challenging moment despite the fact that we have put in all necessary measures to ensure the patient have the best of care, the youngest among them who is about 21 years sneaked out at night and left all her belongings. We have already gotten in touch with opinion leaders and the security officials in the North to be on the lookout for her".
"We don't know where she is but we believe she is still within the vicinity because she is young and doesn't know the environment well".