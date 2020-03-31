Police launch manhunt for Guinean COVID-19 patient who escaped from quarantine

The Police has launched a manhunt for a Guinean national who tested positive for COVID-19 and has escaped from quarantine at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.
The patient a 21-year-old girl was part of 10 Guinean nationals who were in quarantine after testing positive for the deadly coronavirus.
READ ALSO: All contacts of UG COVID-19 patient test negative
The Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed says the young lady sneaked out of the quarantine centre at night.
"This is a very challenging moment despite the fact that we have put in all necessary measures to ensure the patient have the best of care, the youngest among them who is about 21 years sneaked out at night and left all her belongings. We have already gotten in touch with opinion leaders and the security officials in the North to be on the lookout for her".
"We don't know where she is but we believe she is still within the vicinity because she is young and doesn't know the environment well".
Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on March 29 had announced that the Guinean patients would be repatriated but there seems to be a change of plan.
They are believed to have travelled to Ghana through Burkina Faso and Togo and were picked following Intelligence report, according to health officials.
Ghana's confirmed COVID-19 cases still stand at 152 with five deaths so far.