Covid-19 : BECE expected to take place in May/June - WAEC

Fighting Covid-19, Speaker directs MPs to wear face masks The Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye has directed all Members of…

Covid-19: Hearts of Oak heeds to GFA's warning Hearts of Oak have heeded to GFA's warning by suspended its training activities.

Class 6 pupil dies in accidental drowning A class six (6) pupil has drowned in the Volta River. The incident occurred at…

Covid-19 : Ghana closes all its borders President Akufo-Addo has directed for the closure of all borders of the country.