Covid-19 : BECE expected to take place in May/June - WAEC

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has stated that this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is expected to take place in May/June.
According to the council, if the date for the BECE examination draws closer and there is no improvement in the Covid-19 outbreak situation in member countries and other parts of the world, the Council will then communicate what the next step will be for candidates.
In a radio interview monitored by primenwsghana.com today, Public Affairs Officer of WAEC National Office, Winifred Ampiaw said the BECE will come off in May/June
''For the BECE the exams it will come off in May/June and so we will also come out officially and let them know what the situation will be in regards to that. Timetable for the WASSCE was already out so we suspended the exams. We will come out again and let all our stakeholders know when exactly the exams will be conducted together with the release of the new timetable''.
She further urged WASSCE candidates to safeguard themselves and study hard for their final exams as the Council puts together things respective to the health situations and inform their stakeholders when the exams will come off, indicating the Council's decision is in the interest of everyone.
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in a memorandum issued today suspended the 2020 WASSCE until further notice.
The suspension according to WAEC is in compliance with the negative impact of the novel and deadly COVID-19 pandemic and protocols put in place by government to prevent its spread.
WAEC indicated that the negative impact of the novel and deadly COVID-l9 pandemic and the subsequent protocols put in place by governments of member countries to prevent the spread of the disease have serious implications for the conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020 as agreed by the National Offices.
Meanwhile, WAEC had registered 357,737 candidates to write the WASSCE next month, April.