Covid-19 : Ghana closes its borders

President Akufo-Addo has directed for the closure of all borders of the country.
The President in an address to the nation Saturday evening announced the closure which will take effect from Sunday, March 22.
Ghana has now recorded 19 confirmed cases with one death.
In view of the recent development the President has directed for all passengers who will come into the country after the said closure date to be tested for Covid-19 and a mandatory self quarantine.
He explained that the closure will not affect cargos and supplies coming into the country.
He further stated that the Ghana Health Service is in talks with retired staff to come on board Incase of a possible surge in the confirmed figures.