Covid-19 : Landlords should allow tenants use water for free – Sanitation Minister

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah has asked landlords across the country to allow tenants to use water for free.
Her comments follow the 5th broadcast of the President to the Nation on Covid -19 on Sunday, April 5 2020 where he announced that government will absorb the water bills of Ghanaians for the next three months ie April, May, and June in a bid to fight Covid-19 and further directed the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to ensure a stable supply of water.
As part of measures in ensuring the implementation of the President’s ‘free water’ directive, the Minister at a media briefing today April 7, 2020, asked landlords not to collect money from tenants for water usage during the period of Covid-19 fight
“I know there are landlords who also charge tenants for water. Please with all due respect the water should be given to all tenants for free because the landlords will not be paying water bills for April, May, and June''.
Again, the Sanitation Minister advised the public to use water wisely following the government’s decision to absorb the water bills of all Ghanaians for the next three months.
This also comes after, videos on social media showed some people misusing water after the President’s announcement.
In response to this, Ms. Dapaah said people must cut the expensive jokes and make good use of water.
“There is a Whatsapp going round with a grown man lying in a bowl with running water, let’s cut some of these expensive jokes, the president knows the importance of water in this crucial time, we need water to wash our hands.”
She added that people must also stop using pipe water to wash their cars and for gardening.
Meanwhile, Ghana’s total case count for Covid-19 jumped to 287 on Monday after the country recorded 73 more cases, the Ghana Health Service has announced.
The GHS stated that the cases were detected following measures for enhanced contact tracing and testing.