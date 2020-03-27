Kumasi markets to be fumigated today

GOC President backs Tokyo Olympics postponement Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President, Ben Nunoo Mensah has backed the…

Covid-19: Fumigation of Kumasi markets slated for Friday Markets in the Ashanti Region will be fumigated on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Ghana would be hurt by a lockdown - KOD Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) has added his voice to calls on whether Ghana should…

Rawlings tests negative for Covid-19, closes office temporarily Former President Jerry John Rawlings has tested negative for Covid-19 and also…