Partial lockdown in Accra, Kasoa, Tema and Kumasi begins today

The partial lockdown announced by President Akufo-Addo in Accra, Kasoa, Tema and Kumasi has begun today, March 30.
There will be restrictions on the movement of persons in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA, which include Awutu Senya East and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and contiguous districts, for a period of two (2) weeks or 14 days subject to review.
Residents in these affected areas are expected to stay at home but can come out for some essential services.
The essential services include buying food, water, medicine, undertake banking transactions, or to use public toilet facilities.
READ ALSO : Check out list of areas to be affected by President’s restriction directive
The partial lockdown will be enforced by the joint security task force under the code name Operation Covid Safety.
We will not intimidate anybody - Operation Covid Safety tells Ghanaians
The joint security task force under the code name Operation Covid Safety says they will not intimidate anybody during their operation of enforcing the partial lockdown in the country.
The task force said it is a humanitarian operation and not a war front so Ghanaians should not be scared of them.
According to them, it is aimed at serving the people but Ghanaians should also support them for effective operation.
Director of Operations at the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Sayibu Pabi Gariba at a press briefing today, March 29 said they will be around to enforce the directive.
"Our task is to enforce the restrictions as outlined by the President, to be able to do that we will look at some key issues, we look at these operations as humanitarian operations it is not a war front we are all fighting the coronavirus so we need your support to be able to do that. We are not going to intimidate anybody but rather support the Ghana Health Service and the people of Ghana to achieve the overall objective of the President."