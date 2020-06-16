Ghana's Covid-19 case count hits 12, 193 with 58 deaths 

Ghana has recorded 12, 193 positive Covid-19 cases with 58 deaths.
This was made known at the press briefing by the Ministry of Information.
Ghana's recoveries now stand at 4, 326 with a positive rate of 4.76.
255, 971 tests have been conducted so far.
President Akufo-Addo has also explained why Ghana's Covid-19 cases keep rising.
The President in its 11th Covid-19 update said the increase in cases means the virus has spread and it's still spreading.
According to him, the more testing we do as a country the more infected persons we are likely to discover.
"I have to address a matter which has to do with our case count especially in recent weeks which is giving calls for anxiety. The increase in numbers indicates that the virus has spread and continues to spread. We have to bear in mind at all times that the more people we test for the virus the more people are likely to discover as positive and that gives us the opportunity to isolate and treat them. If we do not test people for the virus we will not find the people who are positive let alone isolate them from the population and treat them and prevent them from spreading the virus."