COVID-19: Police investigate alleged gathering of youth of Christ Embassy

Police have in a statement said they are investigating an alleged gathering by the youth of the Christ Embassy Church at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre, Accra, with disregard for COVID-19 protocols.
Trending videos of the alleged gathering, dubbed “Pneumatic Night” shows a non-mask-wearing mass crowd, screaming, chanting and dancing to the “evangelism” of non-mask-wearing
leaders.
According to the police, the event puts the entire country at a high risk of COVID-19 spread at a time when the country is working against a third wave of the virus amidst the challenges in getting jabs for the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise.
Police have subsequently locked up the Fantasy Dome where the event was held.
The event was held on Friday, May 30, 2021.
Social media users have criticized the church for the non-adherence of the safety protocols expressing concerns about a possible surge in Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases.
In a statement, the police administration stated that it did not provide security at the event because there was no official notice to that effect
Meanwhile, management and leaders of the church are undergoing interrogation over the unlawful development.
“Any person found culpable will be arrested and duly prosecuted”, the police said.