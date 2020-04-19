COVID-19: Prez. Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians today

The Ministry of Information has announced that President Akufo-Addo will today April 19, 2020 address the nation.
This address is to announce a decision to either extend the partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi or not.
It is also to brief Ghanaians on progress so far and plans put in place to contain the spread of the virus.
Time for the address was not announced and the Ministry said that will be communicated to Ghanaians later.
The President in his last address extended the partial lockdown by a week and that ends at midnight today.
The Ghana Health Service on Saturday, April 18, 2020, updated Ghanaians on the case count of COVID-19 in the country.
The latest figures saw Ghana move to 834 cases, 9 deaths and 99 recoveries so far.
Situation update
The Ghana Health Service said in a statement on its website:
“The Ghana Health Service is supervising the completion of a backlog of laboratory samples which have been picked for testing as part of the Covid-19 testing exercise.
“This is after some 57,000 samples have already been successfully tested as at April 15, 2020. In the first batch of this backlog, an additional 198 have been found to be positive.
“This will bring Ghana’s total case count to 834 at the moment. The general public is, however, advised that this does not represent new infections that are occurring. It represents results from tests of a backlog of samples.
“The laboratories have been working day and night to test this large number of samples. Hopefully in the next few days all the testing would be completed.
“Total samples tested so far now stands at 60, 916 with 1.37 % testing positive.
“Regions that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Northern, Volta, Upper East, Upper West, Central, Western and North East.”