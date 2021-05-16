Covid-19: Prez. Akufo-Addo to address the nation tonight

President Akufo-Addo will tonight address the nation on measures taken to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Tonight's address will be the President's 25th address since the outbreak of Covid-19.
Meanwhile the Ministry of Health, MoH has also released the timetable for the second covid-19 vaccination exercise.
The initial date for the second dose was April 27 but the new schedule for the second dose will be starting on May 19.
READ ALSO : Check out the timetable for 2nd COVID-19 dose
Ghana received 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) coronavirus vaccine earlier in May.
Ghana started administering the first does on March 2 after the first batch of coronavirus vaccines will arrive at the Kotoka International Airport today, Wednesday, February 24.