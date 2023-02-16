Curfew hours in Bawku renewed following enskinment of 'illegal' chief

The Minister for the Interior has by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am effective Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Government calls on Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.
The renewed curfew comes after the enskinment of a new Bawku Naba on Wednesday which the government has described as illegal and a threat to national security.
Government in a statement directed the security agencies to arrest any person who holds himself out as the Bawku Naba beside the duly gazetted Naba.
According to government, “Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional House of Chiefs.”
Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the afore-mentioned communities and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.