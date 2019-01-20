Dagbon: Interior Ministry reviews curfew imposed on Yendi

The curfew imposed on the Yendi township has been reviewed by the Interior Ministry from 5:00 pm to 7:00 am to from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.
A curfew was imposed on Yendi on Friday after a new Yaa Naa was selected but this new one will replace it.
The curfew, however, did not stop violence from erupting on Friday as one person was shot dead but the Interior Ministry says it has, on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and an Executive Instrument reviewed the curfew.
“Government urges chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and the people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies in ensuring peace in the area,” a statement signed by Interior Minister Ambrose Dery said.
There is, however, a total ban on all persons in the Yendi Township and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons.
“…any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” the statement added.
Read also: Dagbon: One dead as violence mars rituals for new Yaa-Naa
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana