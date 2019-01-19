Dagbon: One dead as violence mars rituals for new Yaa-Naa

One person has been confirmed dead following a shooting incident hours after the selection of the Savelugu Naa, Alhaji Abubakari Mahama as the new Yaa-Naa of Dagbon.
Two persons were arrested with assault rifles after police and military personnel took control of the situation.
The deceased, only identified as Gaddafi, was a member of the Bolin Lana side and a staff of the Audit service in Yendi
Police have said the shooting started at about 9:30 pm, after a curfew had taken effect.
Rituals were about to commence at the Gbewaa palace in line with the customs and traditions for the enskinment of the newly selected Yaa-Naa when gunfire was first heard.
“There were sudden sporadic shootings in the presence of security from unknown gunmen from an abandoned house located a few meters away from the main Gbewaa palace where the rites were being performed. Security personnel on ground returned fire toward said direction and pursued the shooters inside the building after police and military had surrounded it,” a police communique sighted by Citi News said.
The men arrested have refused to disclose their identity, according to police.
The body was sent to the Yendi Government Hospital morgue.
The performance of the rituals continued at 12:45 am and came to a close at about 5:30 am.
The Kampakoya Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani last night packed out from the new Gbewaa palace after the performance of his father, the late overlord, Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II’s funeral, which ended yesterday.
His packing out is to make way for the new Yaa Naa to move in after going through the rituals successfully.
Source: citinewsroom