2 killed in Dagombaline clashes buried today

Two persons who died during bloody clashes at Dagombaline in the Asokore Mampong municipality of the Ashanti Region have been buried today, 15 July 2019.
They are Zubeiru Zakaria, 25; and Abdul Mumin Harun, 20.
Relatives and friends of the deceased are currently at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue to convey the remains to the Tafo cemetery for burial.
Personnel from the Ghana Police Service have been deployed to the hospital to ensure peace and order.
The PRO of the Ashanti Regional Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo confirmed the arrest of some 120 suspects after the second clash resurfaced.
The violent clash was over a disputed parcel of land at Dagombaline. The clash left seven persons with severe machete wounds and the death of two persons. Two buildings, as well as a makeshift structure, were burnt down in the slum by some squatters after they clashed with police officers who were supervising a demolishing exercise per a court order secured by the owner of the land on which the shacks have been built.
Several houses were torched in the conflict. Meanwhile, some of the victims fled the area to seek refuge elsewhere.
Credit: Class FM