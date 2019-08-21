Discover your talent to attain your dreams - Conrad Kakraba urges youth

A former Newscaster of Ghana Television, Conrad Kakraba, has admonished the youth to remain focused in the discovery of their talents and potentials and attainment of their dreams.
The current Executive Assistant to the President of Heritage Christian University College, Amasaman, Accra was speaking to the youth at Accra New Town Church of Christ on "Discovering your talent and living out your potential."
The seminar was part of activities marking this year's Youth Month of the church.
He encouraged all and sundry to challenge the status quo and not to relent in their efforts to make their dreams and aspirations a reality.
Mr Kakraba inspired the youth with his personal life experiences to buttress the fact that nothing good comes on a silver platter.
He charged the youth not to be discouraged by any unforeseen circumstances that come their way but rather use the misfortunes as stepping stones to success. He noted that :
"Sometimes, what God delivers you from can be a clue to what He will use you to redeem others. We must learn from our pain and struggles and use them to inspire other. I repeated myself in the first year of Senior High School because I was bent on changing my course from Science to General Arts. That was the first turning point in my life."
"My life story changed when I couldn't gain admission to pursue a Master's degree from the same university that I was one of the best graduating students in my department and a Tutorial Assistant. It was in my darkest moment that I had my best life opportunity to become a TV news anchor on National Television."
Conrad stressed on the need to discover one's talents, develop them through training, education and mentoring and deploy them for the benefit of the society and the kingdom of God.
"When I discovered my purpose and passion, I channelled all my energies towards that and that has made all the difference in my life. I love to teach, preach and interact with the youth and God has worked out all things in my life for my good in this fulfilment of my purpose, " Conrad stated.
The former Ghana Journalist Association, GJA award-winner further urged the youth to take keen interest in realizing their full potentials in life which has to do with what one could do naturally without any difficulty.
He advised the youth to leave their comfort zone and pursue the extraordinary citing himself amongst others as examples.
According to him, the basic things to consider in identifying one's talent is to identify ones' purpose in life. He again stressed on the need to be mindful of one likes doing so much since something good could come out of that particular exploration.
The multi-talented man concluded his lecture by abbreviating the word "SHAPE" to illustrate how God created mankind. He explained that the letter 'S' stands for Spiritual Gifts or in the other words, things that God endowed man with. He continued that, 'H' denotes one's Heart desires which are passions and interests of the individual.
He added that the letter 'A' connotes one's abilities to discover and do things. He referred to the letter 'P' as one's Personality which relates to what you are made of.
Lastly, he described the letter 'E' as one's Experiences to mean what you have passed through before which should serve as an example for future endeavours.
There was questions and answers session where various questions were asked and given the needed responses.
Mr Conrad Kakraba's education spans from media, politics, religion among others.
However, some of the activities lined up for the 2019 Edition of the Accra New Town Church of Christ Youth Month include clean up exercise, Bible quiz, debate, sharing of evangelism tracts, excursion among other interesting and exciting programmes.
The event which was well attended attracted both the youth and adults in and outside the church.
