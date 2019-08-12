Internationalyouthday : Let's work together to transform Ghana - Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama says collective work will transform Ghana and secure real opportunities for the youth in the future.
Today, August 12 2019 marks International YouthDay(IYD). This day is an awareness day designed by the United Nations.
The purpose of the day is to draw attention to a given set of cultural and legal issues surrounding youth. The first IYD was observed on 12 August 2000.
International Youth Day is observed annually on August 12th. It is meant as an opportunity for governments and others to draw attention to youth issues worldwide.
This year's celebration is under the theme: “Transforming education”.
During IYD, concerts, workshops, cultural events, and meetings involving national and local government officials and youth organizations take place around the world.
Reacting to the 2019 's International Youth Day, the former President who doubles as the NDC flagbearer for the 2020 elections in a facebook post said:
''Today, as we celebrate #InternationalYouthDay on “Transforming education”, we are reminded of Goal 4 of the #SDGs on ensuring inclusive & quality education for all & the promotion of life long learning''.
''I celebrate all young Ghanaians on this day. I will continue to admire your dynamism and innovativeness as we work collectively to transform our country and secure a nation of real opportunities for all young people''.
