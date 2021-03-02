Disregard rumours about Covid-19 vaccines, they are safe - Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to avail themselves to take the Covid-19 vaccines.
Mr. Mahama gave the advice in a post via his social media handles on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, after he was vaccinated against the virus.
“Lordina and I this morning took our COVID-19 vaccine at the Police Hospital in Accra. I agreed to take the vaccine publicly, to encourage and assure all Ghanaians that the vaccines are safe. As a former Ambassador for the GAVI Alliance, I can confidently say that vaccines are useful in preserving our health. Ghanaians must therefore disregard all the rumours about the vaccine.”
He however urged all to also adhere to the preventive protocols.
“Let’s continue to stay safe, mask up, and wash our hands regularly to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
John Dramani Mahama has received his first vaccination against the Coronavirus disease on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Police Hospital together with his wife, former First Lady, Mrs. Lordina Mahama.
He said the only way the country could win the fight against the virus is to vaccinate as many people as possible.