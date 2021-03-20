Domelevo was targetted by the presidency that wasn't ready to fight corruption - Manasseh

Investigative Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has waded into the debate surrounding the president's response to former Auditor General Daniel Domelevo.
The presidency in a 21-page statement on March 19, 2021, rejected claims that Daniel Domelevo was haunted out of office because of his work which targeted highly placed public officials.
READ ALSO: Domelevo responds to Audit Service directive to prepare handing over notes within two weeks
Manasseh speaking on Newsfile on Joy FM on March 20, 2021, said the sequence of events clearly points to the fact that Domelevo was a target for the presidency.
"The former Auditor General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo was targeted by the presidency that was not ready to fight corruption. You can clearly see that they had something against him. If you look at the scenario alone, it is problematic. If you don't know what's going on, you maybe swayed by what the president is saying".
Mr Domelevo was asked to go on retirement by President Akufo-Addo on March 3, 2020, after he returned from a forced leave of 167 days.
Mr Domelevo was asked to go on retirement by President Akufo-Addo on March 3, 2020, after he returned from a forced leave of 167 days.
In a lengthy statement, Secretary to the President, Nana Asante-Bediatuo, said Mr Domelevo was appointed by the former NDC administration because of his loyalty to the outgoing President at the time.
The statement further noted Mr Domelevo was not an auditor as at the time Mr Mahama was appointing him into office.
“After losing the election, it became necessary for former President Mahama to change his nomination for Auditor-General, with the sole aim of saddling the then-President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, with an Auditor General whose allegiance was to former President Mahama, instead of the nation,”.
“… It must be noted that Mr Domelevo, hitherto, was not an auditor and had not been engaged in auditing. Before his early retirement in public service in 2010, he was director of payroll at the controller and Accountant General’s department”.
President Akufo-Addo said that despite these observations, his administration ensured that the Office of the Auditor-General was adequately resourced.
“The President has never held the view that the work of Mr Domelevo was embarrassing his government. On the contrary, the President has always been a strong advocate for the Office of the Auditor-General because he believes the work of the Auditor-General is necessary for ensuring that the country's financial resources are used prudently, and the public purse is protected.
“As a matter of fact, and of public knowledge, the President ensured that Mr Domelevo was provided the necessary resources required for the efficient running of the Audit Service because the President considered the work of the Audit Service a critical part of good governance”.