Don't touch 'MEN' in this COVID-19 period - Dr. Ama Kyerewaa

An Adviser to the National COVID-19 Response Team, Dr. Ama Kyerewaa Edwin has advised Ghanaians to avoid touching their mouth, eyes and nose which is abbreviated as 'MEN' to help protect them from contracting the disease.
She said this will help to a great extent as it will protect people from contracting the disease.
She said this is one of the best practices aside regular hand washing and using alcohol-based sanitizers.
"We are not in normal times so avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose, in short, avoid touching 'MEN' or don't touch 'MEN', it is one of the surest ways to avoid contracting the disease".
She also advised Ghanaians to be circumspect and verify information they acquire before quickly forwarding on social media.
She said the phenomenon of forwarding unverified information was tantamount to attesting to what was being spread.
“…Share accurate texted information. If you hit the forward button, it means you are attesting to it. The worse is people who don’t read what they are forwarding. What is the essence? She quizzed.
What you want to do is to make sure that the information you’re sharing is true, empowering, it’s what people deal with and are going through and not generate fear and anxiety in people,” she added.
At the press briefing, on April 14, 2020, it was announced that some 17 persons have fully recovered with 66 others waiting to do a second test to confirm their status after undergoing all necessary treatment.
Ghana has so far recorded 566 cases with 8 deaths but a number of persons who tested positive are responding to treatment well.