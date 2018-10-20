Don't use military uniform to intimidate civilians - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has warned newly commissioned officers of the Ghana Armed Forces not to use their status as uniformed officers to terrorize civilians in the discharge of their duties
.
Addressing the 2018 Ghana Military Academy graduation parade at Teshie in Accra on Friday, the president reminded the graduating officers of their responsibilities.
“I’m reminding you today that your commissioning into the [Ghana] Armed Forces places a great responsibility on you, to guard against the temptation of using the uniform to intimidate your civilian counterparts who are your natural partners in the development of our nation and whose tax provides the means for your sustenance as members of the Armed Forces,” he said.
President Akufo-Addo used the occasion to assure the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) of his government’s commitment to improving infrastructure within the ranks.
According to the president, GAF has not seen any major improvement since its inception.
“The institution, since its establishment in 1960 has not witnessed any significant development in its infrastructure. The local training area of the officer cadet has been encroached upon, that is why I have directed the Minister for Defence to wall off the remaining land.
“Plans have also been put in place for the building of a new state-of-the-art infrastructure to meet the requirements of a
A total of 138 officers graduated and were commissioned to begin their careers in the Armed Forces after a year’s training at the Ghana Military Academy.
Seventy-four of the officers graduated from the regular career course: 58 from army division, 23 from the short service commission, 10 from the navy and 12 from the air-force.
Some outstanding officers were awarded for their sterling performances.
The Sword of Honour for the Best All Round Officer Cadet in the regular career course was awarded to Senior Under Officer Daniel Opoku Boadu.