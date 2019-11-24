Doreen Hammond wins 2018 GJA Journalist of the year, check out full list of winners

Ms Doreen Hammond, the Editor of Junior Graphic newspaper is the 2018 Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Best Journalist.
In addition to winning Journalist of the Year, Ms Hammond also picked the Best Columnist Award of the Year.
At the awards ceremony held on Saturday night, the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) where Ms Hammond works topped the awards with a total of twelve awards.
Before rising to become the Editor of the Junior Graphic in September 2019, Ms Hammond was the Features Editor of the Daily Graphic newspaper, a position she held since 2008.
From April 2019, she was appointed acting Editor of the Junior Graphic newspaper in addition to her regular schedule.
She is a columnist of the Daily Graphic and a multiple GJA awards winner- Best Report for Health (Print) 2017, Best Report for Education (Print) 2015, Best Feature Writer (Print) 2011 and Best Feature Writer (Print) 2010.
Ms Hammond holds a Master of Arts degree in Communication Studies and a Graduate Diploma in Communication Studies from the University of Ghana, Legon.
She is a product of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).
The awards ceremony on Saturday night enabled the GJA to celebrate excellence in journalism by honouring various journalists. The ceremony was the 24th edition of the GJA awards.
The ceremony was the high point of the 70th Anniversary celebrations of the GJA this year, which is on the theme, “Democracy, Freedom and Independence of the Media in Ghana.”
The special guest of honour was the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
Honorary awards were presented to a number of personalities including Sir Sam Jonah and Dr Charles Wereko Brobbey.
Below is the list of the award winners in the competitive category
Doreen Hammond (Graphic) - Best Journalist for the Year 2018
Doreen Hammond (Daily Graphic) - Best Columnist
Rebecca Kwei (Daily Graphic) - Best HIV/AIDS Reporter
Maxwell Akalaare Adombilla (Graphic Business) - Best Economic and Financial Reporter (Print)
Nana Konadu Agyeman (Daily Graphic) - Best Transport and Road Safety Reporter (Print)
Moses Dotse Aklorbortu (Graphic Business) - Best Oil and Gas Reporter
Maclean Kwofi (Graphic Business) - Best Maritme Reporter (Print)
Kester Aburam Kuranchie (Graphic Business) - Best Investigative Reporter
Edmund Smith-Asante (Daily Graphic) - Best Tourism Reporter (Print)
Charles Andoh (The Mirror) - Best Education Reporter (Print)
Charles Benoni Okine (Graphic Business) - Best Telecommunication Reporter (Print)
Daily Graphic - Best Newspaper
Citi Breakfast Show - Best Morning Show (English)
Citi FM - Best Radio Station (English)
Samuel A. Akapule (Ghanaian Times) - Best Rural Reporter
Kingsley Hope (Ghanaian Times) - Best Sports Reporter (Print)
John Vigah (Ghanaian Times) - Best Feature Writer (Print)
Geoffrey Buta (The Spectator) - Best Photo Journalist
Alberto Mario Noretti (Ghanaian Times) - Best Small and Medium Scale Reporter (Print)
Abigail Annor (Ghanaian Times) - Best News Reporter (Print)
Kwaku Osei Bonsu (GNA) - Winner of Dr G.T. Anim Award for Ethics in Journalism
Prosper Kuorsoh (GNA) - Best Agric Reporter (Print)
Albert Futukpor (GNA)- Best Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Reporter (Online)
Albert Oppong Andah (GNA) - Best Environment Reporter (Electronic)
A.B. Kafui Kanyi (GNA) - Best Child Protection and Participation (Electronic)
GNA - Best Online News
Janet Abena Quainoo (GTV) - Best Rural Reporter (Electronic)
Ibrahim Oppong Boateng (GTV) - Best Court and Crime Reporter
Clara Mlano (GTV) - Best Reporter in Illegal Mining (Galamsey)
GTV - Best Democracy and Peace Building Television Station
GTV - Best Radio and TV Programme in Ga, Ewe
Portia Gabor (TV3) - Best Female Journalist
Portia Gabor (TV3) - Best Transport Ans Road Safety (Electronic)
Peter Quao Adator (TV3) - Best Sports Reporter (Electronic)
Evelyn Tengmaa (TV3) - Best Political Reporter
TV3’s New Day - Best Television Morning Show (English)
Ina Thalia Quansah (Joy News/Radio Maxx) - Most Promising Journalist
Seth Kwame Boateng (Joy News) - Best Human Rights Reporter
Seth Kwame Boateng (Joy News) -Best in Features (TV)
Justice Baidoo (Joy News) - Best Telecommunication (Electronic)
Beryl Ernestina Richter (Joy News) - Best Health Reporter (TV)
Nabil Ahmed Rufai (GHOne TV) - Best Education Reporter (Electronic)
Alice Aryeetey (GHOne TV) - Best TV News Reporter
GHOne TV - Best Television Station (English)
Kofi Amoah (TV Africa) - Best Reporter in Disability
Grace Nana Esi (Oman FM) - Best Maritime Reporter (Electronic)
Adu Gyamfi Marfo (Kingdom FM) - Child Protection and Participation (Radio)
Kabu Nartey (GIJ) - Best Student Journalist
Anim Addo (UTV) - Best Agric Reporter (TV)
UTV’s Heritage Ghana - Best TV Programme in Akan
Peace FM’s Kookrokoo - Best Morning Show (Akan)
UTV - Best Television Station (Akan)
Peace FM - Best Radio Station (Akan)
Di Asa on Atinka TV - Best Arts and Entertainment Programme
Best Regional FM Stations - West End Radio, Bright FM, Radio Savannah, URA Radio, Radio Upper West, Space FM, Classic FM, Hello FM, Swiss FM -