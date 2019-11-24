Full list of 2018 GJA Award winners

The 24th Ghana Journalist Association, GJA Awards was held at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Accra yesterday.
Some journalists and media houses were honoured for their outstanding performance in the year under review.
Doreen Hammond from the Graphic Communication Group Limited was adjudged the best journalist in the year 2018.
The best English radio station went to Accra based Citi FM. For the best radio station, Akan, Peace FM was awarded for its immense contribution to the development of journalism.
Below is the list of the award winners
Doreen Hammond (Graphic) - Best Journalist for the Year 2018
Doreen Hammond (Daily Graphic) - Best Columnist
Rebecca Kwei (Daily Graphic) - Best HIV/AIDS Reporter
Maxwell Akalaare Adombilla (Graphic Business) - Best Economic and Financial Reporter (Print)
Nana Konadu Agyeman (Daily Graphic) - Best Transport and Road Safety Reporter (Print)
Moses Dotse Aklorbortu (Graphic Business) - Best Oil and Gas Reporter
Maclean Kwofi (Graphic Business) - Best Maritme Reporter (Print)
Kester Aburam Kuranchie (Graphic Business) - Best Investigative Reporter
Edmund Smith-Asante (Daily Graphic) - Best Tourism Reporter (Print)
Charles Andoh (The Mirror) - Best Education Reporter (Print)
Charles Benoni Okine (Graphic Business) - Best Telecommunication Reporter (Print)
Daily Graphic - Best Newspaper
Citi Breakfast Show - Best Morning Show (English)
Citi FM - Best Radio Station (English)
Samuel A. Akapule (Ghanaian Times) - Best Rural Reporter
Kingsley Hope (Ghanaian Times) - Best Sports Reporter (Print)
John Vigah (Ghanaian Times) - Best Feature Writer (Print)
Geoffrey Buta (The Spectator) - Best Photo Journalist
Alberto Mario Noretti (Ghanaian Times) - Best Small and Medium Scale Reporter (Print)
Abigail Annor (Ghanaian Times) - Best News Reporter (Print)
Kwaku Osei Bonsu (GNA) - Winner of Dr G.T. Anim Award for Ethics in Journalism
Prosper Kuorsoh (GNA) - Best Agric Reporter (Print)
Albert Futukpor (GNA)- Best Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Reporter (Online)
Albert Oppong Andah (GNA) - Best Environment Reporter (Electronic)
A.B. Kafui Kanyi (GNA) - Best Child Protection and Participation (Electronic)
GNA - Best Online News
Janet Abena Quainoo (GTV) - Best Rural Reporter (Electronic)
Ibrahim Oppong Boateng (GTV) - Best Court and Crime Reporter
Clara Mlano (GTV) - Best Reporter in Illegal Mining (Galamsey)
GTV - Best Democracy and Peace Building Television Station
GTV - Best Radio and TV Programme in Ga, Ewe
Portia Gabor (TV3) - Best Female Journalist
Portia Gabor (TV3) - Best Transport Ans Road Safety (Electronic)
Peter Quao Adator (TV3) - Best Sports Reporter (Electronic)
Evelyn Tengmaa (TV3) - Best Political Reporter
TV3’s New Day - Best Television Morning Show (English)
Ina Thalia Quansah (Joy News/Radio Maxx) - Most Promising Journalist
Seth Kwame Boateng (Joy News) - Best Human Rights Reporter
Seth Kwame Boateng (Joy News) -Best in Features (TV)
Justice Baidoo (Joy News) - Best Telecommunication (Electronic)
Beryl Ernestina Richter (Joy News) - Best Health Reporter (TV)
Nabil Ahmed Rufai (GHOne TV) - Best Education Reporter (Electronic)
Alice Aryeetey (GHOne TV) - Best TV News Reporter
GHOne TV - Best Television Station (English)
Kofi Amoah (TV Africa) - Best Reporter in Disability
Grace Nana Esi (Oman FM) - Best Maritime Reporter (Electronic)
Adu Gyamfi Marfo (Kingdom FM) - Child Protection and Participation (Radio)
Kabu Nartey (GIJ) - Best Student Journalist
Anim Addo (UTV) - Best Agric Reporter (TV)
UTV’s Heritage Ghana - Best TV Programme in Akan
Peace FM’s Kookrokoo - Best Morning Show (Akan)
UTV - Best Television Station (Akan)
Peace FM - Best Radio Station (Akan)
Di Asa on Atinka TV - Best Arts and Entertainment Programme
Best Regional FM Stations - West End Radio, Bright FM, Radio Savannah, URA Radio, Radio Upper West, Space FM, Classic FM, Hello FM, Swiss FM -