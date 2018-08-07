Double-Track-System will create more holidays for students – GAST

The Ghana Association of Science Teachers (GAST) has called on government to introduce a compulsory industrial attachment for all second cycle institutions under the Double-Track-System.
The Association said the system when implemented, will create more holidays for students in the country.
President of the Association, Rev Thomas Kofi Arboh who was addressing members at their Annual General meeting at Wa in the Upper West Region indicated that, the implementation of the Double-Track-System will have a long vacation for the students.
He said there is therefore the need for introduction of a compulsory industrial attachment that will make them acquire practical skills in their area of study.
The Association welcomed the Double-Track-System government has plan to introduce, but called on the government to introduce a compulsory industrial attachment for Senior High and tertiary institutions.
Rev Arboh said the students would have acquired some employable skills after school instead of leaving them to their faith.
The Upper West Region Minister, Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan appealed to members of the Association to support every government in power to succeed. He said government will come and go but the nation Ghana remains.
Alhaji Sulemana charged members to bring themselves into the implementation of the Double-Track- System even if they were not consulted.
The Dean of Faculty of Integrated Development Studies (IDS) at the University of Development Studies, Dr Paul Kwame Nkegbe said finding innovative ways of teaching and learning science and technology, among other benefits, seeks to re-enforce the relevance of education to all stakeholders.
