Dr Bawumia prays for a blessed month as Ramadan begins

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has wished Muslims across the country well as they begin the 30-day fast today, Monday, May 6 2019.
Dr Bawumia who is also a Muslim said he will be joining his brothers and sisters in various communities around the country to break the fast and pray for the country.
Dr Bawumia said fasting is an important period for all Muslims as it is time for reflection, forgiveness and thankfulness for Allah's grace.
Read also: Bawumia commissions 221-capacity hostel facility for GIS
Ramadan also known as Ramazan, romanized as Ramzan, Ramadhan, or Ramathan) is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting (sawm) to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam.
Ramadan is a compulsory tenet of the Islam religion and followers are encouraged to observe it except for those who have special medical conditions that may prevent them.
Over 1.8 billion Muslims across the world are expected to embark on this year’s fast – a pillar of Islam.